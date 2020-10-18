Past Oct. 18s chockful of significance

Memories of football seasons.

Hey, the Wildcats played football in Cramton Bowl yesterday, a Saturday, so anything’s possible in this COVID-19 debaculous year.

Mostly, it’s a walking miracle any game in any sport has been played and from what we’re hearing from Hollywood, not many movies/TV shows are being made.

The good news is Turner Classic Movies and SZENW (Westerns; they’re broke out in Johnny Mack Brown features) show really good movies most all the time but especially around midnight … when, currently, some gremlin bollixes up the picture, likely fine-tuning essential toolers at a local TV provider … aw, you know the one, the outfit that almost rhymes with “wrecked ‘em,” as in, “Virgil seen two hot rodders a’comin’ at him so he wrecked ’em!”

Moving on, raise your hand if you thought Atlanta’s Braves would still be playing midway through the only month with two “O’s” in it.

Atlanta’s made history this season and could contribute to today’s list of historical events including some that repeat themselves, again and again, like October 18:

1767 - Mason-Dixon Line dividing Pennsylvania and Maryland accepted/adopted