Past Oct. 18s chockful of significance

The calendar says we’re beyond mid-October but it doesn’t look like there’s gonna be a fall carnival beside Kwik Chek this year.
No Tilt-a-Whirl; no candied apples; no fretting the Scrambler was going to launch us into the Big R.
No carnival.
No Kwik Chek.
No Big R.
And no Ace Cannon playing at Peacock-Warren Motor Co.
Ace, of course, was a saxophonist who toured with the Bill Black Combo and later fronted his own outfit.
Bassist Black, a Memphis native, played with Scotty Moore backing the singer/entertainer the world would come to call Elvis Presley … because that was his name.
Mississippian Cannon’s biggest chart hit was 1961’s “Tuff,” a classic never played by Larry Howell, Larry Fulford, Bart Engram Jr., Perry Vickers, Ed Johnson, Mickey Siggers, Rob Conner, Chuck Gibson, Bill Sellers, the late Mike McKinnon, Burns Whittaker, and your scribe, while serving hard laboring in the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band, under band director, the late Bob McMillan, who dubbed us “The Silly Saxophones,” circa 1964.
That’s not fair to Mickey, a concert-season saxophonist; she was a majorette every fall and in parades.
Memories of football seasons.
Hey, the Wildcats played football in Cramton Bowl yesterday, a Saturday, so anything’s possible in this COVID-19 debaculous year.
Mostly, it’s a walking miracle any game in any sport has been played and from what we’re hearing from Hollywood, not many movies/TV shows are being made.
The good news is Turner Classic Movies and SZENW (Westerns; they’re broke out in Johnny Mack Brown features) show really good movies most all the time but especially around midnight … when, currently, some gremlin bollixes up the picture, likely fine-tuning essential toolers at a local TV provider … aw, you know the one, the outfit that almost rhymes with “wrecked ‘em,” as in, “Virgil seen two hot rodders a’comin’ at him so he wrecked ’em!”
Moving on, raise your hand if you thought Atlanta’s Braves would still be playing midway through the only month with two “O’s” in it.
Atlanta’s made history this season and could contribute to today’s list of historical events including some that repeat themselves, again and again, like October 18:
1767 - Mason-Dixon Line dividing Pennsylvania and Maryland accepted/adopted
1867 - U.S. took possession of Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million
1873 - Columbia, Princeton, Rutgers and Yale set football rules
1878 - Thomas Edison made electricity available for household use
1892 - First commercial long-distance phone line opened from New York to Chicago
1929 - Women considered “Persons” by Canadian law
1931 - Al Capone convicted of tax evasion
1942 - Adolph Hitler ordered captured Allied commandos killed
1952 - First issue of “Mad” magazine published
1954 - Hurricane Hazel became most severe to hit U.S. killing 195 here and in Canada
1954 - Texas Instruments introduced first transistor radio
1960 - Manager Casey Stengel retired by New York Yankees after winning 10 pennants in 12 years
1968 - U.S. Olympic Committee suspended Tommie Smith and John Carlos for giving Black Power salute protesting racism/injustice during Mexico City Olympics
2009 - First female American astronauts, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, spacewalked outside International Space Station together
Finally, Chuck Berry was born Oct. 18, 1926, and became famous for guitaring while walking like a duck …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!