prep schedule

# Denotes area contest
Monday, Jan. 11
High School Basketball
Geneva at Daleville (G, B, 4 p.m.)
Abbeville at Geneva County (B, 6 p.m.)
Pike Liberal Arts at Valiant Cross (B, 6 p.m.) #
Lakeside School at Glenwood (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Abbeville Christian at Ezekiel Academy (G, B, 6 p.m.)
Emmanuel Christian at Covenant Christian (Fla.) (G, B, 6 p.m.)
High School Wrestling
Charles Henderson, T.R. Miller at Houston Academy, 4:30 p.m.
High School Bowling
Dothan, Slocomb at Patricia Lanes, (G, B, 5 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
High School Basketball
Prattville at Dothan (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Enterprise at Jeff Davis (G, B, 5 p.m.) #
Opelika at Eufaula (G, B, 6 p.m.) #
Daleville at Carroll (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Rehobeth at Headland (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Charles Henderson at Greenville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Ashford at Northside Methodist Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Dale County at Straughn (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Wicksburg at Houston Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Providence Christian at Slocomb (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Pike County at Goshen (G, 5:30 p.m.) #
New Brockton at Opp (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Geneva County at Abbeville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Cottonwood at Houston County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Ariton at Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
G.W. Long at Elba (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Kinston at Samson (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Terrell Academy (Ga.) at Abbeville Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Wiregrass Kings at Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5 p.m.)
High School Wrestling
Charles Henderson at Dothan, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at T.R. Miller, 5 p.m.
High School Bowling
Dothan, Houston Academy at Dothan Lanes (G, B, 5 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 14
High School Basketball
Slocomb at Daleville, (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Northside Methodist at Bethlehem (Fla.) (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)
Cottonwood at Abbeville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Elba at Ariton (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Florala at Kinston (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #
Valiant Cross at Pike Liberal Arts (B, 5 p.m.) #
Lakeside School at Macon-East (G, B, 6 p.m.) #
Abbeville Christian at Evangel Christian (G, B, 6 p.m.) #
Harvest Christian at Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 6 p.m.)
High School Wrestling
Dothan at Bainbridge (Ga.), 5 p.m.
Charles Henderson, Northside Methodist at Houston Academy, 5 p.m.