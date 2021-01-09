 Skip to main content
prep schedule
# Denotes area contest

 

Monday, Jan. 11

High School Basketball

Geneva at Daleville (G, B, 4 p.m.)

Abbeville at Geneva County (B, 6 p.m.)

Pike Liberal Arts at Valiant Cross (B, 6 p.m.) #

Lakeside School at Glenwood (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Abbeville Christian at Ezekiel Academy (G, B, 6 p.m.)

Emmanuel Christian at Covenant Christian (Fla.) (G, B, 6 p.m.)

High School Wrestling

Charles Henderson, T.R. Miller at Houston Academy, 4:30 p.m.

High School Bowling

Dothan, Slocomb at Patricia Lanes, (G, B, 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

High School Basketball

Prattville at Dothan (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Enterprise at Jeff Davis (G, B, 5 p.m.) #

Opelika at Eufaula (G, B, 6 p.m.) #

Daleville at Carroll (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Rehobeth at Headland (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Charles Henderson at Greenville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Ashford at Northside Methodist Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Dale County at Straughn (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Wicksburg at Houston Academy (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Providence Christian at Slocomb (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Pike County at Goshen (G, 5:30 p.m.) #

New Brockton at Opp (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Geneva County at Abbeville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Cottonwood at Houston County (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Ariton at Zion Chapel (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

G.W. Long at Elba (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Kinston at Samson (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Terrell Academy (Ga.) at Abbeville Christian (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Wiregrass Kings at Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 5 p.m.)

High School Wrestling

Charles Henderson at Dothan, 5 p.m.

Enterprise at T.R. Miller, 5 p.m.

High School Bowling

Dothan, Houston Academy at Dothan Lanes (G, B, 5 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 14

High School Basketball

Slocomb at Daleville, (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Northside Methodist at Bethlehem (Fla.) (G, B, 5:30 p.m.)

Cottonwood at Abbeville (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Elba at Ariton (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Florala at Kinston (G, B, 5:30 p.m.) #

Valiant Cross at Pike Liberal Arts (B, 5 p.m.) #

Lakeside School at Macon-East (G, B, 6 p.m.) #

Abbeville Christian at Evangel Christian (G, B, 6 p.m.) #

Harvest Christian at Emmanuel Christian (G, B, 6 p.m.)

High School Wrestling

Dothan at Bainbridge (Ga.), 5 p.m.

Charles Henderson, Northside Methodist at Houston Academy, 5 p.m.

