No Christmas Day Print Edition

To Our Readers:

As we give our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holidays at home, we will not be publishing a print edition of the Eagle on Christmas Day.

However, an e-edition digital replica newspaper will be available at dothaneagle.com/Eedition.

For subscribers who have not activated their online account, go to dothaneagle.com/activate – it’s easy, free as part of your subscription, and gives you access to all of our digital content.

Non-subscribers can take advantage of a holiday discount price of five months for $5 for a digital-only subscription by going to dothaneagle.com and clicking on the Subscribe button at the top right side of the homepage – it’s total digital access, including our daily e-edition digital replica of the Eagle, for an introductory offer of $1 per month.

Merry Christmas.