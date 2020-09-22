 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise showcases 'A Salute to Rucker' mural dedication
0 comments
top story

Enterprise showcases 'A Salute to Rucker' mural dedication

  • Updated
  • 0
Salute to Fort Rucker mural dedication in Enterprise

Major General David J. Francis, Commanding General, USAACE and Fort Rucker addresses a crowd during the "A Salute to Rucker" mural dedication ceremony in Enterprise on Tuesday evening. The mural celebrates and honors Fort Rucker's past, present and future and was designed and painted by Dothan artist Wes Hardin and his apprentice Alaina Finuff.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

ENTERPRISE - City and Fort Rucker officials joined residents to dedicate the 'A Salute to Rucker' mural here on Tuesday evening.

Major General David J. Francis, Commanding General, USAACE and Fort Rucker and others addressed the crowd during the event.

The mural celebrates and honors Fort Rucker's past, present and future and was designed and painted by Dothan artist Wes Hardin and his apprentice Alaina Finuff.

Hardin and Finuff spent five weeks drawing and painting on the wall where the completed mural, which is 22-feet high and 100-feet wide, now makes a striking impression.

The city's second mural is across from the First United Methodist Church on South Main Street. The work was made possible by grant funds awarded by the Alabama Power Foundation and the City of Enterprise.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert