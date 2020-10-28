Arrest made in Holmes County traffic fatality

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man in connection to a June 12 traffic accident in Holmes County that left one person dead.

Kyle A. Watson was arrested Oct. 27 in Caryville.

The arrest came after an investigation into the fatal traffic crash that occurred on County Road 65, south of JW Miller Road, in Holmes County. A Florida Highway Patrol investigation revealed that Watson was the driver of a vehicle that fled from a Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy.

While fleeing, Watson lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to overturn, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. The passenger of the vehicle was killed. Watson fled the scene on foot, according to the release.

Watson was charged with homicide; vehicular homicide; aggravated fleeing and eluding; leaving the scene of a crash involving death; driving without a license causing a death; and vehicle not registered.