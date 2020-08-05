Dothan police receive pay raise

Dothan police officers will receive a pay hike effective Aug. 16, according to Police Chief Steve Parrish.

Before the pay increase, a starting certified police officer’s annual salary was $37, 600. After the pay increase, a starting certified police officer’s salary will be $42,200.

“This pay increase will benefit all officers,” Parrish said. “If a current officer is not earning the new pay adjustment, that salary will increase. Although all officers will receive a pay increase, the increase will mostly benefit officers who have been with the department five years or less, such as our patrol officers. Roughly 80% of our patrol officers have been with the department five years or less.”

Parrish believes the pay raise received by employees is significant, and shows the city commission’s commitment to the police department.

“People this day and time are reluctant about becoming a police officer and it is also harder to retain officers,” Parrish said. “I believe the commission knows this, and this is their way of showing officers their gratitude for what our officers do every day."

Parrish said he is a firm believer that in order to have a good team, you must have good employees, and in order to have good employees you have to take care of your employees. "Basically, you get what you pay for.

“This pay increase speaks a great deal for the commission and how much they appreciate their law enforcement,” Parrish said. “It shows their commitment to make sure that we hire and retain the very best candidates that we possibly can.”