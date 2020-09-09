Elba Fire Department performs second rescue with air boat

The Elba Fire Department was called out to two rescue attempts Saturday evening, according to authorities, and all parties were located safely.

Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker said at approximately 7:06 p.m. Saturday, a 911 call was received from two stranded kayakers who said they were located south of the old hydroelectric dam below Elba.

Elba Fire with Air Boat-1 and the Ino Fire Department were dispatched. Before Air Boat-1 could launch, the Ino crew was able to locate the uninjured kayakers who reported that one of the kayaks had obtained a hole and the hull filled with water, rendering it unusable.

Parker said that during this time, Elba 911 received a call from a concerned family member reporting two missing boaters that had not made it back by their given deadline. The pair reportedly launched from Williams Boat Landing in Kinston earlier in the day.

Elba Fire redirected to the landing and located the boat and the two uninjured boaters approximately seven miles below Kinston near the Coffee and Geneva county line. Parker said crews were on the scene within 30 minutes from launch and were back at Williams Landing within the hour.

Parker recognized and thanked the following agencies for their assistance: Elba Volunteer Fire Department; Ino Volunteer Fire Department; Coffee County Sheriff’s Office; Kinston Police Department; Elba Police Department; Elba 911 Communications; Coffee County E911; Samson Police Department; and the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

“[I have] a great appreciation of Elba 911 Communications for the help in gathering as much information as possible to ensure a quick and safe rescue of the persons in distress,” Parker said. “This is another example of multiple public safety agencies from different counties working together to achieve the same goal. Great job by all involved.”