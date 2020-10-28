Absentee voters setting new turnout records

With Election Day in less than a week, absentee voters are setting records for the 2020 general election.
And those who want to vote by absentee ballot in Alabama have until the end of business on Thursday, Oct. 29, to submit an application to their county’s absentee election manager.
Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall, who serves as the county’s absentee election manager, said the number of absentee ballots returned to her office for the general election is already double the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election.
“We will most likely hit over 6,000 today,” Woodall said on Wednesday. “In 2008 is when we did the most we had ever processed and we did 3,000. This week, we are seeing a little over 400 a day, and my recommendation is if you don’t have an application in the mail to us already, then you need to come in person because I have to have the application by (Thursday’s) date.”
Woodall said her office will be open Thursday until 4:30 p.m., including during the lunch hour when the office is normally closed. Voters must be in line before closing in order to submit their absentee application, which can be downloaded ahead of time through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes. Woodall said there will be notaries available in her office.
Dale County has also seen a higher absentee turnout this year.
“It’s averaging about 100 a day,” Dale County Circuit Clerk Delores Woodham said. “We’ve voted about 2,000 so far.”
Woodham said voters visiting her office will likely have a wait and asked that they be patient. Social distancing as a COVID-19 precaution plus the increased number of voters seeking to vote absentee has led to waiting lines.
“It’s double the past highest,” Woodham said. “If they go to the polls like that, I’m sure it’s going to be big.”
The actual absentee ballots must be returned by close of business on Monday, Nov. 2. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2.
In Alabama there is no early voting other than by absentee, and there have been 301,237 absentee ballots requested and 240,690 successfully returned for the general election, according to numbers release by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the precautions that have been taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, many voters have opted to cast absentee ballots this year rather than vote at their regular polling site. With the pandemic, Alabama voters can select physical illness as a reason for voting absentee.
But this year’s presidential election is also bringing out more voters.
Georgia has broken voting records for both absentee ballots cast by mail and early, in-person voting.
As of noon Wednesday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office reported that nearly 3.3 million ballots had already been cast for the Nov. 3 election – 2.2 million through early, in-person voting and nearly 1.1 million by absentee mail-in ballots. In the 2016 presidential election year, there were 146,110 absentee ballots cast and 1.6 million early voting ballots cast.
Looking toward Election Day on Tuesday, election managers said they expect a high turnout at the polls. Woodall recommended voters look at a sample ballot for their county before they go to vote on Tuesday to help speed up the process at the polls. Sample ballots for each county are available at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/general-election-sample-ballots. The Alabama Secretary of State also provides information on each of the statewide amendments that will be on ballots.
“I think it will be a heavy turnout,” Woodall said. “Everybody is of the opinion that this is an important election. My opinion is every election is important. I’m excited to see the interest in voting. I wish it was this way every time.”
