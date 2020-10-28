Absentee voters setting new turnout records

With Election Day in less than a week, absentee voters are setting records for the 2020 general election.

And those who want to vote by absentee ballot in Alabama have until the end of business on Thursday, Oct. 29, to submit an application to their county’s absentee election manager.

Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall, who serves as the county’s absentee election manager, said the number of absentee ballots returned to her office for the general election is already double the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election.

“We will most likely hit over 6,000 today,” Woodall said on Wednesday. “In 2008 is when we did the most we had ever processed and we did 3,000. This week, we are seeing a little over 400 a day, and my recommendation is if you don’t have an application in the mail to us already, then you need to come in person because I have to have the application by (Thursday’s) date.”