Adjustments made for today's runoff

Several adjustments have been made to the Enterprise Recreation Center to make the voting process easier, more efficient and safer when residents take to the polls for the mayor and City Council District 3 seat runoff election on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Thanks to Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell, Interim City Clerk Beverly Sweeney and other key officials, a second exit has been approved to better accommodate the flow of people into and out of the building and to allow for easier social distancing.

Handicapped parking will be located in front of the Rec Center, and a few spaces of regular parking will be available out front near Cutts Restaurant.

Overflow parking is designated in the parking lot of Moose Hope Gymnasium, and golf carts will be available to shuttle those who need assistance getting from the overflow lot to the Rec Center.

Each of the five districts will have its own voting line, and a registration table in a designated area will have election officials available to help voters determine what district they live and vote in if they do not already know. Voters are encouraged to learn what district they live in before arriving at the polls so they can better assess candidates and to speed up the overall process.