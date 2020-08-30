Answer Man: Can I drop off my ballot if I vote absentee?

Q: Can I drop off my ballot if I vote absentee in the November general election?

A: Carla Woodall, Houston County circuit clerk and absentee election manager, said in an email that voters may submit their voted ballot either in person to the absentee election manager at the Houston County Courthouse or via US Mail or commercial carrier. There will not be a “drop box” for voters to leave absentee ballots.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill has once again extended the opportunity for anyone concerned about COVID-19 to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.

“Amid coronavirus concerns, it is important to remember that Alabamians who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness have the opportunity to avoid the polls on Election Day by casting an absentee ballot,” Merrill said in a statement. “Alabamians can access the application online or by visiting or calling their local Absentee Election Manager’s office.”

Voters are also able to contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

For more information on absentee voting, visit the Alabama Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting

Woodall provided guidelines for voters in Houston County to follow:

To vote by mail: Applications for an absentee ballot may be obtained online a www.alabamavotes.gov or contacting the AEM at 334-671-8700. Mail completed application and valid photo ID to AEM, P.O. Drawer 6406, Dothan, AL 36302. Only one application may be received per envelope. Ballots will not be available until after Sept. 9, 2020. Applications received prior to that time will be maintained by the AEM. After Sept. 9, 2020, any applications received will be processed and ballots mailed the next business day. Upon receipt of ballot, follow instructions, and complete affidavit envelope. Ensure that affidavit is signed and either notarized or two witness signatures. Mail back to AEM in envelope provided.