Ongoing
The German Coffee Club has canceled all meetings until further notice due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607. Club officials ask everyone to please wear a mask and stay safe.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the recreation center every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. The class is free to join. For more information, call 334-348-2684
Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day. The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged. City offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 19. For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665
January 16
Aglow International will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. Dianna Lansdon, president of the Montgomery AGLOW Group, will be the guest speaker.
January 17
Good Samaritan Helping Hands, Wiregrass Hispanic Latino Outreach and the Wiregrass Democratic Party will hold a "Remembering M.L. King's Fight for Equality" celebration on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall to include praise dance and songs and a community prayer for COVID-19. Masks are required.
January 20
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. District 91 House Representative Rhett Marques will be speaking on the upcoming Alabama legislative session, and Terry Morse from Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary will give a presentation on her nonprofit organization. Social time begins at 11 a.m. followed by the optional $12 lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the start of the program at noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering, and per Gov. Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com.
January 28
The Wiregrass-Enterprise chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its next lunch program with new leadership at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Tom Heisner, service officer for NARFE Chapter 1609 in Dothan. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information, contact Frank Zerbinos by text or call at 334-447-8092.