Candidates for Coffee County municipal elections

As Election Day for municipalities looms large for Coffee County politicians and hopefuls, here is a handy who, what, when and where to keep in mind as you head to the polls on Aug. 25.

Enterprise

There are two races in Enterprise this election cycle:the race for Mayor of Enterprise and three city council seats.

Candidates for mayor are: Bill Baker, incumbent Bill Cooper, Lister Reeves and City Councilman/Council President Perry Vickers. For more information on these candidates, refer to past Enterprise Ledger editions on July 17 for Baker; July 19 for Cooper; July 21 for Reeves; and July 22 for Vickers.

In the city council election, seats are open in Districts 1, 2 and 3. District 1 candidates are incumbent Sonya Rich and challengers Reiders White Jr. and Jerrold Whitehurst. District 2 candidates are incumbent Eugene Goolsby and challenger LaQuilla Stoudmire. The District 3 candidates are Danny Bradley, Coffee County EMA Director James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett. The District 3 seat has been vacated by Perry Vickers. Once the new council is established and the four-year term begins in November of this year, a new council president will be appointed.

For more information on District 1 and 2 candidates, refer to the Aug. 21 edition of the Enterprise Ledger. District 3 candidates can be found in today’s paper.

Voting for all of Enterprise will take place at the Enterprise Recreation Center located at 421 E. Lee Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elba