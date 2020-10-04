Candidates make late pitch to voters

As you can see, we have had great momentum. Even though we’ve had crisis to overcome and troubles at times, we have managed to keep the momentum going. All this success came from teamwork, and I think my record shows that I have been and will continue to be not only a useful participant but an able leader. One of my strengths is in bringing people together to accomplish good things, especially when we all pledge to move forward in the best interests of our city.

I think I have a lot to show for my years of service, and I want the opportunity to continue and see some of these projects through to the end. I love Enterprise and the people of Enterprise. That’s the reason I want to see our city grow and see our people have the services and amenities they need. Let’s work together to do that. We make a great team.

Les Hogan, District 3 Enterprise City Council candidate