Candidates make late pitch to voters

Even as the candidates in Tuesday’s municipal runoff election prepare mentally for another night of watching and waiting, the work of running a campaign is never over.
In the Enterprise mayoral race, voters will decide between incumbent William E. "Bill" Cooper and retired veteran Bill Baker.
On the Enterprise City Council ballot, newcomers Les Hogan and Greg Padgett are running for the seat in District 3.
For the Elba mayoral election, Tim Johnson and Tom Maddox will vie for the position. Both Johnson and Maddox currently hold titles in the city; the former is the Water Works and Electric Board Chairman, and the latter is the current District 4 City Councilman.
Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enterprise voters will vote at the Enterprise Recreation Center and Elba residents will vote at the Elba Church of Christ.
Each candidate was asked: “What is the last message you want to get out to the voters about you, your campaign or what your service would look like?” These are their responses.
Bill Baker, Enterprise mayoral candidate
We are a very diverse city, and it’s a pleasure to sit down with each and every one of Enterprise’s citizens and hear their concerns. My intentions as the next Mayor of Enterprise are to ensure that we have a strategic plan that addresses those concerns of our citizens and to ensure that we develop that path to funding each of those concerns, starting with our infrastructure.
I pray that God gives me the guidance and the wisdom that I will need to ensure the success of this city. Nell and I pray every day that God puts us where he wants us, and if it’s not as Mayor of Enterprise, He’s still going to give me the strength and the knowledge to be an important part of this city.
I would love for each and every person who is registered to vote to show up at the rec center and vote. It’s going to be hectic; there’s going to be lines—we hope. Be patient, and get through the line. I ask you to come back out and vote one more time and make sure the citizens of Enterprise give Enterprise the leadership it deserves.
William Cooper, Enterprise mayoral candidate
Experience counts, and there is no doubt that Enterprise has experienced population and economic growth during my 30 years as a city councilman and three years as mayor. Industries like HSAA and Arista sprang up and provided jobs. Our shopping centers came alive. Revitalization projects took our downtown from dying to thriving, the fire department expanded from one station to four and recreation parks and facilities were built to serve more youth and families. Streets were paved, water lines and sewer plants were upgraded and the water system was expanded. Improvements have brought in more and more aircraft traffic and set the stage for more aviation-related industry. The list could go on and on
As you can see, we have had great momentum. Even though we’ve had crisis to overcome and troubles at times, we have managed to keep the momentum going. All this success came from teamwork, and I think my record shows that I have been and will continue to be not only a useful participant but an able leader. One of my strengths is in bringing people together to accomplish good things, especially when we all pledge to move forward in the best interests of our city.
I think I have a lot to show for my years of service, and I want the opportunity to continue and see some of these projects through to the end. I love Enterprise and the people of Enterprise. That’s the reason I want to see our city grow and see our people have the services and amenities they need. Let’s work together to do that. We make a great team.
Les Hogan, District 3 Enterprise City Council candidate
When we first entered the contest we talked about servant leadership, and that’s the only way I knew how to run our campaign. We decided we needed to go door to door and speak to the residents in District 3 and find out what their desires were. We’ve done that twice now — both for the regular election and the runoff election — and some of the things we found from our citizens were simple things like making sure the city’s website is updated. As we got into more things that were involved with the city, the people we met that work for the city wanted competitive wages for city employees; infrastructure updates; business development; accessibility to the Farmers Market and Civic Center; to see the Parks and Recreation Center improved; and they wanted to make sure we support Fort Rucker.
Those are the things that have been expressed to us, and they go along with the ideas that we had. We want to see our downtown continue to flourish and develop and be a place for people to come, hang out, have entertainment and spend their dollars. We want to continue to maintain a safe and peaceful community.
If I’m elected as the District 3 City Councilman, you can expect the same thing you’ve seen on my campaign trail. We’ll come out, we’ll work hard and we’ll continue to perform servant leadership. I will continue to listen to and respond to the requests of the citizens in District 3 and the city. My mantra is, “Working as a servant leader for all District 3 citizens and the City of Enterprise.”
Greg Padgett, Enterprise City Council candidate
As a nearly lifelong resident of Enterprise and local business owner for over 20 years, I am uniquely qualified to serve District 3 as City Councilman.
Since starting my business in 1998, I have grown it to a highly successful IT firm. The experience of managing the budget of my own business has taught me the benefits and consequences of each decision. I will work with the city budget process from a unique perspective that can only come from longtime business ownership.
I place great importance on integrity and honesty. I will bring these qualities to my seat at the City Council and each vote will be rooted in these principles.
I want to invite everyone to meet me at the ballot and join me in making Enterprise the absolute best city in Alabama to live, work, play, and worship. My platform can be found at www.electgreg2020.com.
Tim Johnson, Elba mayoral candidate
As we enter the final days of the campaign, I can say I have truly enjoyed talking with the people of Elba and hearing the citizens’ perspective on our city. As Mayor of Elba, I will want to continue to hear from the people of our city in order to improve our lives. I get my energy working for the people of Elba.
I have worked for the people for many years. I do not mind rolling up my sleeves and getting to the bottom of issues and finding a resolution. Most recently, I was the one on the Water and Electric Board who realized a billing issue. While we could not undo the issue, I recommended a policy to prevent unfair treatment of the citizens in the future.
As mayor, my administration will be interactive with the citizens of Elba. I look forward to serving the citizens of our great city and applying years of administrative and financial experience as well as my interpersonal people skills to managing our city.
I want to encourage the citizens of Elba to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to vote for a progressive and better Elba by voting for me, Tim Johnson.
Tom Maddox, Elba mayoral candidate
Thanks to Elba voters who helped me get to the runoff in the mayoral election in Elba. I sincerely appreciate the support. Based on the election in August, this will likely be a close election and I would appeal to my supporters to be sure to go vote on Tuesday.
The campaign has increased my desire to serve as mayor because it has made me more aware of the interest our citizens have in making Elba grow and prosper. It is important to me that we be inclusive of all our citizens and that we work together as a team.
I look forward to working with city employees, the city council, community leaders and the general public in an effort to promote our city as a great place to live.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!