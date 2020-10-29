Changes approved for Elba roadways

The City of Elba voted this week to approve rearranging the intersection of Highways 189 (Claxton Avenue) and 87, per instruction from the State of Alabama, to replace the stop light with a three-way stop.
At the previous council meeting on Oct. 16, the council discussed the differences between the State’s recommendation of a three-way stop and the recommendation of a one-way stop put forward by Southern Engineering Solutions, the company that provides engineering services for the city.
Mayor Mickey Murdock said DeAnn Grantham, project manager for Southern Engineering Solutions, drew up a plan that included taking out the existing traffic light and adding a stop sign and concrete islands.
“If you’re going towards Troy, the right lane would go straight to Troy. People coming from Troy would have to stop in those next two lanes, depending on which way they wanted to go,” he explained. “That would basically be a one-way stop.”
Jason Boothe, Alabama Department of Transportation, suggested making the intersection a three-way stop.
“I think it would work better than just free flow on AL-189, and it would keep speeds down,” Boothe said in an email to the city. Both lanes of traffic on Claxton Avenue would stop, as well as the right and left turns coming from Highway 87. A yield sign would be placed where Claxton Avenue merges into Highway 87.
Jane Brunson questioned where several businesses are located in relation to the proposed stop signs, and Jonathan Lockett said it could get congested in a matter of seconds, especially for people trying to turn into those businesses located in the area.
Lockett asked what was wrong with the light that’s there now, and City Attorney Bart Boothe said the state is taking out lights across the state. Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe added that if something were to happen to the traffic light, it would be the city’s responsibility to fix, which can cost $5,000 to $6,000.
The decision was tabled until the next meeting. Police Chief Leslie Hussey recommended the city follow the plan drawn up by Southern Engineering Solutions, but the council ultimately passed the state’s recommendation with a vote of 4-1.
City Clerk Sally Bane said there is ongoing work that has to be completed before the restructuring of the traffic flow can take place so there is no set start date at the moment. Notice will be provided to drivers before the change takes effect.
