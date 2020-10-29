Changes approved for Elba roadways

The City of Elba voted this week to approve rearranging the intersection of Highways 189 (Claxton Avenue) and 87, per instruction from the State of Alabama, to replace the stop light with a three-way stop.

At the previous council meeting on Oct. 16, the council discussed the differences between the State’s recommendation of a three-way stop and the recommendation of a one-way stop put forward by Southern Engineering Solutions, the company that provides engineering services for the city.

Mayor Mickey Murdock said DeAnn Grantham, project manager for Southern Engineering Solutions, drew up a plan that included taking out the existing traffic light and adding a stop sign and concrete islands.

“If you’re going towards Troy, the right lane would go straight to Troy. People coming from Troy would have to stop in those next two lanes, depending on which way they wanted to go,” he explained. “That would basically be a one-way stop.”

Jason Boothe, Alabama Department of Transportation, suggested making the intersection a three-way stop.