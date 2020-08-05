City Council forum scheduled

The Republican Women of Coffee County will hold a forum for the candidates running for Enterprise City Council on Aug. 19.

Candidates running in districts with more than one candidate have been invited to participate. Those candidates are District 1 incumbent Sonya Rich and challengers Reiders White Jr. and Jerrold Whitehurst; District 2 incumbent Eugene Goolsby and challenger LaQuilla Stoudmire; and District 3 candidates Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett. The District 3 seat was vacated by Perry Vickers.

Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional buffet will be served at 11:30. The program is scheduled to begin at noon.

Social distancing will be enforced as well as Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask ordinance, except while eating.

The event will be held at the Enterprise Country Club and is open to the public, but reservations are required due to capacity concerns for social distancing. The optional buffet is $12 and also requires a reservation. Please contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com to RSVP.

