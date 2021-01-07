Continued debate on proposed audio and video policy in county buildings

Shoupe said that he did not want to take action to prevent bad things from happening and in turn prevent the media from doing its job. “People have a right to know what's going on in these meetings, so that was a big concern.”

Culver highlighted the recent events this week in Washington where rioters stormed the Capitol during the confirmation of the Electoral College votes, saying there are some things are public property that “have to be protected,” but he would be hearing all objections and concerns regarding the policy.

“You can't just open up everything to everybody; you need a policy,” Culver pointed out, making it clear that general meetings would always be open to the public. “We want to table it again until we are ready and are sure it's constitutional.”

The commission also considered a request to eliminate three positions in the Houston Co. Sherriff’s Department, all within dispatch, with the plan to use to salaries to raise the pay of current dispatchers. It was noted that even with the increase in salaries the department would come in $7,385 under the total cost of the three positions in question, which could be used in other areas.

All other proposed items on the agenda were approved to move forwards into Monday’s meeting. These included: