Elba Council approves Masonic Lodge historic marker, more

Elba City Council members had a lot to take in during Monday night’s council meeting with multiple topics ranging from the lightning-struck police department, to a proposal for a historic marker, to COVID and the need for culvert repairs all being discussed.

At the Aug. 10 meeting, Police Chief Leslie Hussey reported that the police department had been struck by lightning late that afternoon, after a quick assessment before the 5:30 p.m. meeting, it appeared that most, if not all, of the radios, telephones and computers were down. At Mondays meeting, two weeks later, the following items had been replaced: nine desktop computers, 15 cameras, the door operating system, a network switch, the city clerk’s camera system, radios, phones, audio recorders and three TV monitors.

Council member Jane Brunson asked if the lost equipment was insured and Hussey said it was. She also asked if there were any leads on the stolen kayaks and he replied not any they’re able to share at the moment.

Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe updated the council on multiple city projects. She said the work at the lagoon had been completed last Thursday, but the bathrooms at Hawkins-Williams Park are still under construction. The water meter replacement project is about 40 percent complete, and crews are now in the Smith Avenue and Troy Highway areas. The bid for electric meters will open on Aug. 31, and they are waiting on the USDA to give its approval for the water main contract so the city can let it out for bids.

At the conclusion of her report, she said the downtown theater received a response from the fire marshal — the contractors are currently working to see what the options are to be able to move forward — and reminded the council of a groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Tractor Wednesday at 10 a.m.