Elba Water says goodbye to chairman

As a precautionary measure due to individuals being exposed to COVID-19, the Elba Water and Electric Board held its scheduled Monday evening meeting via conference call and discussed several matters relating to the budget as well as said goodbye to its chairman for the last nine years.
The board handled business first. Chairman Tim Johnson recommended that the board extend one-twelfth of the budget ending Sept. 30 into November to be used for operational purposes by the board, and the council voted unanimously to approve a motion set forward by Jane Brunson.
Johnson also recommended that the board begin paying 100 percent of the SECAP utility bill as the donor who previously paid half the bill will no longer do so. A motion by Barry Giles was unanimously approved, and the board will take over the full payment beginning the next billing cycle.
At the end of the meeting, Johnson extended his appreciation to the board for working with him over the years, and Mayor Mickey Murdock thanked him for his many years of service.
This is Johnson’s second stint as chairman of the Elba Water and Electric Board for a total of 18 years of service. Before this nine-year period, Johnson took a 10-year break after previously serving an initial nine years. He said when Murdock became mayor, he asked him to return to his old position, and he accepted.
The city council has not yet named another chairman to take his place. The new council, featuring incoming mayor Tom Maddox and District 4 Councilmember Bryan Grimes, will become official on Monday, Nov. 2.
In other business:
- The bills totaling $334,977.38 were approved.
- The accounts receivable report was reviewed.
- The financial statements were reviewed.
