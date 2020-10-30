Elba Water says goodbye to chairman

As a precautionary measure due to individuals being exposed to COVID-19, the Elba Water and Electric Board held its scheduled Monday evening meeting via conference call and discussed several matters relating to the budget as well as said goodbye to its chairman for the last nine years.

The board handled business first. Chairman Tim Johnson recommended that the board extend one-twelfth of the budget ending Sept. 30 into November to be used for operational purposes by the board, and the council voted unanimously to approve a motion set forward by Jane Brunson.

Johnson also recommended that the board begin paying 100 percent of the SECAP utility bill as the donor who previously paid half the bill will no longer do so. A motion by Barry Giles was unanimously approved, and the board will take over the full payment beginning the next billing cycle.

At the end of the meeting, Johnson extended his appreciation to the board for working with him over the years, and Mayor Mickey Murdock thanked him for his many years of service.