Enterprise civic clubs host special needs Christmas party

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Rotary Club held a special needs Christmas party in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Enterprise.

The annual party is usually held in the fellowship hall of the church, but due to COVID social distancing protocol it was held as a drive-thru affair.

Pat Green, the LPCE Chair for the annual party, did a fantastic job of setting up the venue to keep workers, children and their parents safe while still being able to provide them with a goodie box, hamburger, chips, Christmas tree cake, a drink and a special present purchased from their submitted wish list.

Santa was there to greet each of the special guests as they stopped at the third station to receive their gifts.

Volunteers (from left) Caroline Gebhart; LPCE President Debbie Godfrey; Bonnie Gilmore; Jane Baxley; John Campbell; Fran Walters; Mary Sue Cain; LPCE Chair for the Christmas Party Pat Green; Nick Green; Santa (Donnie Uptain); Will Leib; Amber Wambles; Leslie Adams; Carol Bass; Sandra Phillips; the Rev Johnny Belcher and Jacque Hawkins.