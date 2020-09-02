Enterprise council canvasses election results

The Enterprise City Council convened Tuesday at noon to canvass the results from the municipal elections held Aug. 25.

After the provisional ballots were provided to the council, Council President Perry Vickers announced the new grand totals for each candidate in the mayoral, District 1 and District 2 races. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count. Unlike a regular ballot, a provisional ballot is placed in a special envelope to be counted at a later date.

For the mayoral election, Bill Baker’s total number of votes was updated to 942, to include 883 district votes, 57 absentee votes and two provisional ballot votes. Mayor Bill Cooper’s votes total in at 1,651 including 1,541 district votes, 105 absentee votes and five provisional ballot votes. Lister Reeves received one provisional vote, 28 absentee votes and 861 district votes, bringing his total to 890 votes. Perry Vickers received 650 votes, 59 absentee votes and an undisclosed number of absentee votes, bringing his total to 709 votes.

After the canvassing of the votes, the council unanimously passed a resolution to call for a runoff election between Bill Baker and Bill Cooper for the role of Mayor of Enterprise.

For the District 1 election, Sonya Wheeler Rich received 369 votes, including 341 machine-counted votes, 25 absentee votes and three provisional votes. Reiders White Jr. received no provisional votes, 75 machine votes and one absentee vote, bringing his total to 76 votes. Jerrold Whitehurst received 133 total votes with 122 of those being machine-counted and 11 from absentee.