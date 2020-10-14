Enterprise council makes election results official

The Enterprise City Council convened Tuesday at noon at a specially-called meeting to canvass the results from the municipal runoff elections held Oct 6.

Council President Perry Vickers announced the totals for each candidate in the mayoral and District 3 races.

For the mayoral election, Bill Baker’s total number of votes was made official at 1,926 to include 1,814 district votes and 112 absentee votes. Bill Cooper’s votes totaled in at 2,037: 1,900 from district votes and 137 from absentee.

After the canvassing of the votes, the council unanimously passed Resolution 10-13-20-B providing for the Declaration of Election for the Office of Mayor.

“The resolution certifies that William E. “Bill” Cooper is duly elected to the Office of Mayor for the term office commencing on the first Monday in November 2020,” Vickers read.

“I am so elated and thankful that the people thought enough of me to give me a chance,” Cooper, who was absent from the meeting, said last week. “It lets me know that love is what love does. May the work I’ve done speak for me.”