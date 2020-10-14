Enterprise council makes election results official

The Enterprise City Council convened Tuesday at noon at a specially-called meeting to canvass the results from the municipal runoff elections held Oct 6.
Council President Perry Vickers announced the totals for each candidate in the mayoral and District 3 races.
For the mayoral election, Bill Baker’s total number of votes was made official at 1,926 to include 1,814 district votes and 112 absentee votes. Bill Cooper’s votes totaled in at 2,037: 1,900 from district votes and 137 from absentee.
After the canvassing of the votes, the council unanimously passed Resolution 10-13-20-B providing for the Declaration of Election for the Office of Mayor.
“The resolution certifies that William E. “Bill” Cooper is duly elected to the Office of Mayor for the term office commencing on the first Monday in November 2020,” Vickers read.
“I am so elated and thankful that the people thought enough of me to give me a chance,” Cooper, who was absent from the meeting, said last week. “It lets me know that love is what love does. May the work I’ve done speak for me.”
For the District 3 runoff election, Les Hogan received 508 votes, including 486 machine-counted votes and 22 absentee ballots. Greg Padgett received 571 total votes with 43 of those being absentee.
After the canvassing of the votes, the council unanimously passed a Resolution 10-13-20-C providing for the Declaration of Election for the Office of Council Member, District 3.
“The resolution certifies that Greg Padgett is duly elected to the Office of Council Member, District 3 for the term office commencing on the first Monday in November 2020,” Vickers read again.
“Now that the election is over, I am turning my focus to getting to work serving the citizens of my district and all of Enterprise,” Padgett said last week following the announcement of his victory. “I will do everything I can to help Enterprise be the best city in Alabama to live, work, play and worship.”
There was no discussion, and the meeting was adjourned. A work session is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. prior to the council meeting at 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!