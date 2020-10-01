Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

The Center has monitored more than 110 elections in 39 countries since 1989, but it was a striking development for the institution to turn its focus to Carter's home country, the world's leading democratic superpower since World War II. The development comes as President Donald Trump repeatedly casts doubt on the integrity of the U.S. voting system, regularly firing off a cascade of mistruths about the voting process and asserting that the system is "rigged" against him.

As recently as a Tuesday night debate against Biden, Trump refused to say he'd accept the results and said he'd urged his supporters "to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that's what has to happen."

Explaining the decision to monitor a U.S. election, a Carter Center statement said "backsliding" democracies are "often characterized by polarization, a lack of public trust, ethnic or racial divisions and injustice, and fears that election results won't be seen as credible or could trigger violence."

Carter has not recently addressed Trump's statements directly and, according to a spokeswoman, is not granting interviews ahead of the election. But Carter said last September during his last annual town hall at the Carter Center that it would "be a disaster to have four more years of Trump."