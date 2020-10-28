Gov. Ivey commends confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday, following the Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, issued the following statement:

“I applaud the swift Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Amy Coney Barrett’s willingness to serve, despite a hostile political environment, is proof of her strong character and a testament to her commitment to upholding the laws of our country for future generations.

“Previous suggestions from progressives that we need to fundamentally change the court system is a clear attempt at a political power grab to load the bench with judicial activists, not arbiters of the law. In the words of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ‘Nine seems to be a good number…it would be that – one side saying – when we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’