Guide to Coffee County Election Day

As Election Day for municipalities looms large for Coffee County politicians and hopefuls, here is a handy who, what, when and where guide to keep in mind as you head to the polls on Aug. 25.
Enterprise
There are four races in Enterprise this election cycle: the race for Mayor of Enterprise and three city council seats.
Candidates for mayor are: Bill Baker, incumbent Bill Cooper, Lister Reeves and City Councilman/Council President Perry Vickers. For more information on these candidates, refer to past Enterprise Ledger editions on July 17 for Baker; July 19 for Cooper; July 21 for Reeves; and July 22 for Vickers.
In the city council election, seats are open in Districts 1, 2 and 3. District 1 candidates are incumbent Sonya Rich and challengers Reiders White Jr. and Jerrold Whitehurst. District 2 candidates are incumbent Eugene Goolsby and challenger LaQuilla Stoudmire. The District 3 candidates are Danny Bradley, Coffee County EMA Director James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett.
The District 3 seat was vacated by Perry Vickers. Once the new council is established and the four-year term begins this November, a new council president will be appointed.
For more information on District 1 and 2 candidates, refer to the Aug. 21 edition of the Enterprise Ledger. District 3 candidates can be found in today’s paper.
Voting for all of Enterprise will take place at the Enterprise Recreation Center located at 421 E. Lee Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elba
The mayoral race in Elba is between Chelsea Cooper, Water Board President Tim Johnson and Councilman Tom Maddox. For more information on these candidates, visit the Elba Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for coverage of Thursday night’s mayoral forum.
Voting will take place at the Elba Church of Christ at 715 Troy Road in Elba from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Brockton
The District 4 city council seat is up for grabs in New Brockton between incumbent Courtney Campbell and Todd Askins.
Voting will take place in the council chambers at the New Brockton Town Hall located at 706 E. McKinnon Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
