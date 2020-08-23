Guide to Coffee County Election Day

As Election Day for municipalities looms large for Coffee County politicians and hopefuls, here is a handy who, what, when and where guide to keep in mind as you head to the polls on Aug. 25.

Enterprise

There are four races in Enterprise this election cycle: the race for Mayor of Enterprise and three city council seats.

Candidates for mayor are: Bill Baker, incumbent Bill Cooper, Lister Reeves and City Councilman/Council President Perry Vickers. For more information on these candidates, refer to past Enterprise Ledger editions on July 17 for Baker; July 19 for Cooper; July 21 for Reeves; and July 22 for Vickers.

In the city council election, seats are open in Districts 1, 2 and 3. District 1 candidates are incumbent Sonya Rich and challengers Reiders White Jr. and Jerrold Whitehurst. District 2 candidates are incumbent Eugene Goolsby and challenger LaQuilla Stoudmire. The District 3 candidates are Danny Bradley, Coffee County EMA Director James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett.