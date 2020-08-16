Letter to the Editor: Veteran's Home a team effort

Editor:

When the Army transferred our family to Fort Rucker in 1986, we fell in love with the area and the people of Enterprise. This is where we decided to retire from the military and stay. Through the years we have seen changes, mostly good, and a few not so good changes. Overall, we did see a “City of Progress,” where good-minded folks either were elected and ran the city or volunteered to make the city a better place to live.

I would like to thank the groups and individuals who worked hard and got the new State Veterans Home to be built in Enterprise. The Wiregrass area has a strong population of veterans and now they will have a place to stay if they ever need it, rather than having to travel an hour or more to an existing State Veterans Home.

Enterprise was not selected as the site due to the actions of any one individual. It took teamwork, plus the total commitment of various groups and individuals. Enterprise was selected as the site because of groups like the Enterprise City Council, Coffee County Commission, the Industrial Development Board and a citizen’s committee. Jonathan Tullos, Jason Wright and Bob Dean are just a few of the hard working members. If anyone deserves the “lion’s share of the credit,” it would be Jonathan Tullos. Mr. Tullos was the one who helped convince the City Council that Enterprise needed a large tract of land should it ever be needed for a large industry to locate. He aided the City Council and the ID Board put together the incentive package. From what I understand, Mr. Tullos was involved in every aspect of the project.