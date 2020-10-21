Level Plains honors mayor

The City of Level Plains surprised outgoing mayor Bruce Grantham Tuesday at City Hall with a ceremony to recognize and award him for his decades of public service to the community.
State Rep. Steve Clouse was in attendance and presented Grantham with House Resolution 94 that was passed to recognize and commend his contributions to the City of Level Plains over the last three-plus decades.
“I want to congratulate Bruce personally on his service to the City of Level Plains. It’s been a pleasure to work with you throughout the years to serve the citizens of this community,” Clouse said. “A city government is the toughest form of government there is, and I appreciate your service.”
James Bullinger, outgoing councilmember and mayor pro tem, also presented Grantham with a Distinguished Service Award from the Alabama League of Municipalities for his dedication to the city.
“I want to express to you our thanks for your leadership throughout the years,” Gregory Cochran, executive director for the League of Municipalities, wrote in a letter to Grantham that Bullinger read as the award was presented.
Grantham’s wife, Becky, was also applauded for her many years of support and behind-the-scenes service.
“With every person who’s working in public office, it’s usually the spouses who pick up the lion’s share of all the stuff their spouse is not around to take care of. This past year, Becky did a fantastic job to organize the city’s celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial,” Bullinger said.
“Thank you for all of your service to the city. As the First Lady of Level Plains, a lot of Bruce’s accomplishments couldn’t be done without your sacrifice and hard work.”
Incoming mayor Ronnie Thompson thanked Grantham for letting him work alongside him since the election results were announced to help make the transition as smooth as possible.
Grantham said it would be hard for him to leave the work behind, but he was proud of the way he’s left the city for the new incoming mayor and councilmembers.
Grantham began his service to Level Plains when he was selected to be chief of the volunteer fire department in July 1981. He served for several years in this position, and he was eventually appointed to serve on the town council in February 1987.
Grantham worked as a councilman for 11 years and seven months until being appointed to interim mayor in September 1998. He was officially elected to the position in 2000 as the fifth mayor of the then-designated Town of Level Plains and would serve the full term before stepping down from public office in 2004 —a well-deserved break after 23 years of service.
Gov. Bob Riley pulled him back in in February 2006 with an appointment to fill a vacancy on the town council after multiple resignations. From there, he continued to serves as a councilman and mayor pro tem for the remainder of that term and for another six years and eight months.
Grantham was again elected as mayor in November 2012 as the eighth mayor of the City of Level Plains — the designation changed thanks to the 2010 Census — and was re-elected in 2016.
After 32 years and four months of holding a public office, and more than 39 total years of service to the city, Grantham decided not to seek re-election in this year’s mayoral race.
His constituents recall the good works he has done over his almost 40 years of service.
“Mayor Bruce Grantham has faithfully and selflessly served the citizens of Level Plains and has made significant and lasting improvements to city infrastructures to include the water system, well and pump refurbishments, streets and drainage and communications systems,” said Bullinger. “He also led the celebrations for the city’s 50anniversary ceremony and Alabama’s Bicentennial by creating and burying a 100-year time capsule.
“He worked diligently during his term as mayor to reduce the city’s debts, and in 2020 accomplished the goal of paying off all city loans. He leaves the city debt-free and in great financial shape for incoming mayor Ronnie Thompson and the new city council.”
Thompson’s first term as mayor will start on Nov. 2, and he said he looks forward to continuing to call on Grantham for advice.
