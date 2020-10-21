Level Plains honors mayor

“Thank you for all of your service to the city. As the First Lady of Level Plains, a lot of Bruce’s accomplishments couldn’t be done without your sacrifice and hard work.”

Incoming mayor Ronnie Thompson thanked Grantham for letting him work alongside him since the election results were announced to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

Grantham said it would be hard for him to leave the work behind, but he was proud of the way he’s left the city for the new incoming mayor and councilmembers.

Grantham began his service to Level Plains when he was selected to be chief of the volunteer fire department in July 1981. He served for several years in this position, and he was eventually appointed to serve on the town council in February 1987.

Grantham worked as a councilman for 11 years and seven months until being appointed to interim mayor in September 1998. He was officially elected to the position in 2000 as the fifth mayor of the then-designated Town of Level Plains and would serve the full term before stepping down from public office in 2004 —a well-deserved break after 23 years of service.