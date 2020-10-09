Merrill commends use of social media for v

MONTGOMERY – Following the conclusion of National Voter Registration Month in September, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill commends social media platforms encouraging voter registration and voter participation.

In the month of September, 50,164 Alabamians registered to vote and on National Voter Registration Day, 4,028 Alabamians registered to vote, setting a record total of 3,679,272 registered voters in the State of Alabama.

In addition to these record-breaking registration numbers, Secretary Merrill expects to have record absentee turnout for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.

The absentee ballot application site, which had previously averaged 24,973 visits during the month of September, has now averaged 196,703 visits since the end of September.

“I am grateful to social media platforms including Facebook, Google, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and others who are amplifying the message promoted by election officials across the country during this historic election year,” stated Merrill.

“Alabama voters should always be directed to AlabamaVotes.gov to receive accurate and up-to-date information related to the elections process, and I commend our social media partners for promoting voter participation using the appropriate resources.”

Alabamians can register to vote online or download an absentee ballot application at AlabamaVotes.gov.