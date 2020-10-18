Monday, Oct. 19, last day to register to vote

As one who was beaten and bloodied pursuing the right to vote for Black Americans, the late John Lewis understood as well as anyone the power of voting and the cost of securing that right.

In 1965, the future US congressman was among peaceful protesters attempting to march for voting rights who were attacked by Alabama State Troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

“The right to vote is precious,” Lewis said in 2016. “It is the most powerful nonviolent tool or instrument in a democratic society. We must use it.”

For those in Alabama who are not registered to vote, the window on exercising that precious right this Election Day is closing. This Monday, Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Alabama secretary of state’s office.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, live in Alabama, be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, and must not have been barred from voting because of a disqualifying felony conviction or have been judged “mentally incompetent” in court. You can register in person or online.

Other important upcoming dates for voters to know: