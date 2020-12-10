Online state surplus property auction set for Dec. 10-17

MONTGOMERY— Vehicles, computers, office furniture, TVs, refrigerators, golf clubs and more are included in the 216 lots up for bid in the next state surplus property auction this week.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. today, Dec. 10 with bidding running until 6 p.m. Dec. 17. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit https://adeca.alabama.gov/Divisions/Surplus/Pages/PublicSales.aspx.

The auction items will be listed here starting on Dec. 10: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.