Property owners' request to de-annex from Dothan killed by commission

A rare set of de-annexation requests were struck down by Dothan’s city commissioners, who declined to move it to the next meeting’s agenda.

Terri Bodiford told commissioners during their Tuesday administrative meeting she recently learned her property on Fuller Road was inside Dothan’s city limits when her neighbor was selling her house.

For the last 23 years, she was under the impression her house was part of the town of Rehobeth as her daughter graduated from Rehobeth High School.

Bodiford said she votes in Taylor, uses City of Taylor water and votes in Houston County elections, and would like to de-annex from the city in order to zone her house for Rehobeth schools for personal reasons.

However, planning staff recommended that the commission not approve the reduction in the city’s corporate boundaries.

City Manager Kevin Cowper noted that the city has been providing fire, ambulance, police, and infrastructure services on that road since it was annexed in 1997.