Property owners' request to de-annex from Dothan killed by commission

A rare set of de-annexation requests were struck down by Dothan’s city commissioners, who declined to move it to the next meeting’s agenda.
Terri Bodiford told commissioners during their Tuesday administrative meeting she recently learned her property on Fuller Road was inside Dothan’s city limits when her neighbor was selling her house.
For the last 23 years, she was under the impression her house was part of the town of Rehobeth as her daughter graduated from Rehobeth High School.
Bodiford said she votes in Taylor, uses City of Taylor water and votes in Houston County elections, and would like to de-annex from the city in order to zone her house for Rehobeth schools for personal reasons.
However, planning staff recommended that the commission not approve the reduction in the city’s corporate boundaries.
City Manager Kevin Cowper noted that the city has been providing fire, ambulance, police, and infrastructure services on that road since it was annexed in 1997.
“I mean, frankly, cities grow and develop, and they don't traditionally retract their boundaries unless there’s a very, very good reason to do so,” Cowper said. “Without sounding too harsh, I think this is just a matter of convenience for the property owners.”
Typically, the city of Dothan gets a handful of annexation requests each year from property owners wanting to move into the city’s boundaries, usually to develop land. De-annexations, on the other hand, are unique and almost never approved.
iIn 2009, a family unknowingly bought a property that was one-third inside Dothan’s city limits and two-thirds in Houston County limits. Despite the conundrum, the owners’ request to de-annex was also denied.
In 2009, Hunter Wayne Parrish annexed his property to run for Dothan City School board chairman. After he decided to not run another term, he tried to de-annex his property in 2017. His first attempt failed, but he eventually succeeded later that year.
As far as officials know, only one other de-annexation has been approved, for former state representative Joe Carothers.
Largely following the precedent past commissions have set, commissioners declined to move Bodiford’s and two other Fuller Road property owners’ requests for de-annexation to their regular meeting agenda, effectively killing the applications for the timebeing.