Rep. Moore “disagrees with the outcome of the election” but calls for peaceful transition

Just days after taking office as District 2’s representative and positioning himself with many other GOP members to oppose the election results during the Electoral College confirmation, U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is now calling for a “peaceful and orderly transition of power.”

Moore joins a long list of Republicans who are condemning the violence and madness that took place on Wednesday at Capitol Hill that halted the official count of the Electoral College votes.

“Wednesday was a dark day for our nation and I emphatically condemn yesterday’s tragic events. This building belongs to the people, who – without question—deserve to be heard, but what we saw yesterday was a disgrace to the principles we have long embraced,” Moore released in a statement. “I will not be intimidated by lawlessness, or allow acts of violence to stop me from upholding the Constitution and doing the job my constituents sent me here to do.”

Moore goes on to say that he is grateful of Capitol Police, National Guard, FBI, and Secret Service for their part in Wednesday’s events.

“While I disagree with the outcome, we must ensure a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” Moore said. “I will remain vigilant and will continue to promote our conservative ideals and defend the voices of the people I represent.”

