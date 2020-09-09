Sept. 11 flag-flying effort announced

On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Wreaths Across America is asking every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m. 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., and 10:03 a.m. in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The organization is best known for providing wraths for the graves of veterans and helping organize their placements around the country.
But this year, it took on this new project. The times set for the flag waving are based on the following pieces of information provided by the organization:
At 8:46 a.m.,on Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC) in New York City.
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.
After they retired on September 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance) the following Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder Morrill Worcester leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.
