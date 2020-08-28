 Skip to main content
Tibbs returns; council to have complete new looks
tibbs photo

Jack Tibbs

Runoff set forDistrict 4

Jack B. Tibbs Jr. won his bid for a third term as Mayor of Eufaula Tuesday night, outdistancing challengers Sara Hamm by 331 votes and L.C. Green by 420.

The final voting tally had Tibbs with 480, followed by Hamm with 159 and Green 60.

Tibbs will have an entirely new city council when his new term begins Nov. 2. Tibbs is Eufaula’s 32nd mayor.

There will be only one runoff, that in District 4 between John Wayne Robinson and Logan Mitchell. The Runoff Election is set for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Robinson received 307 votes, while Mitchell garnered 233. Kaloeb Morris missed the runoff with 128 votes.

Ben Garrison defeated incumbent Tony Robertson in District 1, 415-270.

Otis Hill defeated Jeff Robinson – both new candidates after President Johnny A. Knight chose not to seek re-election in District 2. Hill, who will finish 27 years with the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education following his October meeting, beat Robinson, 415-275.

Marvin Brown was the only candidate for District 3, which had been held by Lucious Cobbs. Cobbs decided not to seek re-election.

Wes Register defeated incumbent Barbara C. Flurry in District 5, 316-181, while Rosalind Skipper Rice finished third with 114.

S special called meeting of the Eufaula City Council will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the municipal courtroom at the Eufaula Police Department to canvass election results.

