U.S. Rep. Martha Roby's final floor speech on the House of Representatives

“It is incumbent upon us, Members of Congress, to join forces and work together to get things done for the good of the American people. When we reach across the aisle and work with the other side to arrive at a compromise for the benefit of those we serve, we are truly at our best.

“I believe the American people are starving to see bipartisanship in action, especially during this time of much suffering and uncertainty. People want to know their leaders are working together for the common good and not just shouting each other down.

“My greatest hope and prayer moving forward is that all Members of Congress – new and old, regardless of party identification, beliefs, or opinions – will come together and work toward a common goal to deliver real results for the American people. I have faith in this institution, and I have faith in each of you.

“Now, I want to especially thank the people of the Second District. It is your faith and trust in me as your representative that helped me every step of the way. I am honored to have been given this incredibly unique opportunity, and I thank you for letting me be your voice in Congress.