 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US sees 'important progress' in nuke talks
0 comments

US sees 'important progress' in nuke talks

  • 0
102220-ent-frnuketalks-p1

Marshall Billingslea, U.S. special presidential envoy for arms control, looks on during a press conference on June 23, 2020, in Vienna after the U.S. and Russia met for talks on their last major nuclear weapons agreement.

 JOE KLAMAR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

HELSINKI — The top U.S. negotiator in nuclear arms control talks with Russia held in Helsinki says a one-day follow-up meeting to earlier talks in Austria has yielded “important progress.”

Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for arms control, gave the upbeat view in a tweet earlier this month, a day after the talks in the Finnish capital with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. He gave no further detail.

The low-profile negotiations were meant as an update to a U.S.-Russia dialogue on nuclear arms in Vienna in June, July and August.

Those talks are thought to have focused on producing a new agreement to replace, or to extend, the New START treaty that expires in February — the last remaining pact constraining the arsenals of the world’s two major nuclear powers.

In Moscow, the tone was much more skeptical. Speaking at a meeting with European business leaders earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of “unilateralism” and said the New START treaty would likely cease to exist.

Lavorov said the conditions for the treaty’s extension that the U.S. has put forward are “absolutely unilateral and don’t take into account our interests, or the experience of many decades when arms control has existed to mutual satisfaction.”

After the talks, Billingslea and Ryabkov met separately with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who said that “in the current world situation all dialogue is important, and I welcome its continuation between the United States and Russia.”

Finland, a militarily non-aligned European Union nation that isn’t a NATO member, has a long legacy going back to the Cold War era of hosting U.S.-Russian summits and acting as a neutral ground for negotiations between officials from Washington and Moscow.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first dedicated summit in Helsinki in July 2018.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Level Plains honors mayor
Politics

Level Plains honors mayor

  • Updated

The City of Level Plains surprised outgoing mayor Bruce Grantham Tuesday at City Hall with a ceremony to recognize and award him for his decad…

+6
Candidates make late pitch to voters
Politics

Candidates make late pitch to voters

Even as the candidates in Tuesday’s municipal runoff election prepare mentally for another night of watching and waiting, the work of running …

+2
CORONAVIRUS
Politics

CORONAVIRUS

  • Updated

HARRIS: "The president said it was a hoax.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert