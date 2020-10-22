Suggested deadlines for overseas holiday shipping

While there are still days to go before Halloween, it’s time to start thinking about getting those Christmas and Hanukkah packages and cards to overseas military locations.

The U.S. Postal Service released its recommended mailing deadlines to help you start your planning to get your goodies overseas by Dec. 25. You can mail the items later, but there’s a better chance of getting them there in time if you mail by the deadline.

To get them there in time for Hanukkah, which starts on Dec. 10 this year, subtract 15 days from the recommended deadlines. You’ll have plenty of time to get the packages to your overseas destination after the election and the crush of absentee ballots.

The deadlines for various methods of shipping are the same for most APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/diplomatic post office) ZIP codes. The exception is mail going to ZIP code 093, which covers overseas contingency areas.

• USPS Retail Ground mail (the slowest way to go, formerly known as Standard Post): Nov. 6.

• Space Available Mail (SAM): Nov. 27.

• Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL): Dec. 4.