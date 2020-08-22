Alabama Virtual Academy opens its online doors for the new school year

Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA), an online public school of the Eufaula City Board of Education, is ready to get back to work providing Alabama students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times. Teachers and students in grades K-12 opened their laptops and logged on to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 20th.
The first day of school comes amid many families’ education-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ALVA students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available for every student, ALVA combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-licensed teachers. The school also offers a concurrent enrollment program in which students can earn college credits and work on their high school diploma simultaneously.
“Throughout the school year, we all work to ensure that students are given every opportunity to succeed,” said ALVA Head of School Dr. Melissa Larson. “We want every family to use our unique online school experience to unlock their students’ learning potential.”
ALVA’s dedicated teachers and staff facilitates lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, teachers offer one-on-one instruction, online chat sessions and family phone calls to build closer partnerships with parents, learning coaches, and students. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment and connect with classmates and teachers from across the state.
Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit https://alva.k12.com/
Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school district in Alabama and is the heartbeat of this beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools.
