Coffee County Schools report increase in COVID-19 cases

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“The number of COVID-19 cases since last week's update has increased by five. We report the numbers from Tuesday to Tuesday, and any cases that are reported after Tuesday are reported on the next week's report.

We have two new student cases and one faculty case at Zion Chapel School, one new faculty case at New Brockton Elementary School, one new student case at Kinston School and no new cases at New Brockton High School.

These numbers bring our total cases to 55 since the start of school on Aug. 10.

The number of students and faculty having to go home due to quarantine has risen significantly in the last few weeks. Many of these are unavoidable, but some are totally avoidable if our students and parents will simply follow the protocols set forth by ADPH.