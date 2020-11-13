Coffee County Schools report increase in COVID-19 cases

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“The number of COVID-19 cases since last week's update has increased by five. We report the numbers from Tuesday to Tuesday, and any cases that are reported after Tuesday are reported on the next week's report.
We have two new student cases and one faculty case at Zion Chapel School, one new faculty case at New Brockton Elementary School, one new student case at Kinston School and no new cases at New Brockton High School.
These numbers bring our total cases to 55 since the start of school on Aug. 10.
The number of students and faculty having to go home due to quarantine has risen significantly in the last few weeks. Many of these are unavoidable, but some are totally avoidable if our students and parents will simply follow the protocols set forth by ADPH.
If your child is showing symptoms, please keep them at home and have them tested before sending them back to school. If a member of your household is positive for COVID-19, then your household members are considered to be in "close proximity" and should be quarantined by the protocols set forth by ADPH.
I realize this is not an easy task, but the protocol should be adhered to closely for the sake of others. If you have questions, please contact your school administrator or school nurse for clarification.
My wish is for our schools to remain open, but we cannot do so if we do not have adequate faculty, staff, and students on campus to justify staying open. Please help us in keeping our schools safe and educating our students.”
The Coffee County EMA echoes Killingsworth’s sentiment and issued a reminder for parents.
“We would like to remind parents that one student with COVID can cause numerous other students to have to quarantine due to exposure. When that student is involved in school sports, it can compound that number and even affect other school districts,” the statement reads. “We encourage everyone to listen to Mr. Killingsworth’s wise words and ensure if your student is exposed or showing symptoms please don’t send them to school.”
COVID-19 case numbers from all Alabama school systems are now available from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education on the Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard located at: alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c6909b3820ae4047b0317fa00abc46fc
Information on this dashboard is updated on Fridays.
