Dothan City Schools still fighting staff shortages, sub pay increases

A continued staff shortage at Dothan City Schools (DCS) has prompted a pay rate increase for substitutes in hopes to expand coverage for the schools.

After a handful of schools started the semester virtually and Dothan Early Education Center closed this week, schools are struggling to keep up with the demand COVID is causing. Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe is continuing to work to keep Dothan's public schools open, and hopes a pay increase will draw more substitute teachers.

“The intent is not only to help recruit new talent but retention of the current sub-pool in order to meet current demand,” Coe said.

The pay rate increase consists of substitutes with a high school diploma or GED from $60 to $70 a day, college degree from $65 to $80 a day, and a certified teacher substitute from $75 to $90 a day.

“Currently, this pay rate is expected to run until the end of this semester,” Coe said. “However, if we see positive increases in overall new substitutes to the pool, it could be extended. The proliferation or decline of COVID cases will also play a part in the determination of how long this rate of pay will be in effect.”

Coe stated that schools are continuing to monitor student and staff COVID diagnoses.

“It remains our philosophy to keep schools open and normal as long as safely possible,” Coe said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.