ECS employees rewarded with big incentive

“We’ve been unable to have normal meetings and ceremonies this year due to COVID, so a lot of the ‘cheer’ of this job couldn’t happen this year. Those kind of things are things that the board members enjoy seeing and being able to go to to interact with the employees and students, so I think this was just another reminder for them about why they do the work that they do.”

Newly-appointed board member Katrina Wright said, “I wish everyone could have seen the joy from our ELC family. They lit up like Christmas lights when they were presented with the incentive. Some looked as though they wanted to cry, and some danced with excitement. The amount of joy and appreciation shown just warmed my heart.

“I think the token of appreciation was greatly needed and showed our staff members we appreciate all that they do, especially during the pandemic. This was an awesome gesture of appreciation and love for our ECS staff, and I’m honored to be a part of such a great system. I look forward to many more opportunities to show the staff we care.”

Suzanne Bangert, a second grade teacher at Eufaula Primary School who had her check delivered by Brannan, board member Yadira Chavez and EPS Principal Emily Jackson, said the most meaningful part of the day was the delivery.