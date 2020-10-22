Elba superintendent contract renewed

He said this year, because of the delayed start due to COVID-19, teachers received five days of training before school started and that safety training is done individually at both schools. CPR training is held only for coaches and certain other individuals, and all employees receive training for suicide, bullying awareness, child abuse and mandated reporting.

He also said there are medical trainings required for the nursing staff, and a few new elementary school teachers are still waiting on dates for letters training through a literacy program; the first round was too full for everyone required to take it, and another date is currently being scheduled by the state.

This year and looking into next year, the biggest area of training deals with PowerSchool, one of the leading K-12 education technology companies. Because the schools’ operating system will change over to one created by PowerSchool next year, Moseley said a few people have already been trained and are currently being trained in that program.

Schoology, specifically, falls under the web of what PowerSchool owns, a program teachers and parents alike have had to get familiar with quick this year.