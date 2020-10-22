Elba superintendent contract renewed

The Elba City Schools Board of Education officially renewed Superintendent Chris Moseley’s four-year contract at Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
Moseley received 47 out of 52 possible points on his superintendent’s evaluation that was discussed during the meeting on Sept. 22. In the surveys given to the board from Professional Development Services, school principals and administrators at central office, Moseley received the highest scores in eight categories and the next highest in three categories.
Dr. James Wright, diagnostic analysis of processes and practices at Professional Development Services, provided an analysis breakdown for the mean score of the board questionnaire — 3.7 out of a possible 4.0 with ranges from 3.7 to 4.0 — and for the surveys from administrators at 3.6 out of 4.0 with ranges from 3.3 to 4.0.
“Thank you for your continued service,” board member Matt Brunson said. “We appreciate you.”
“I would like to extend my thanks to the board as well. I’m satisfied, and you all voted on it so I hope you’re satisfied,” Moseley said. “It has been a difficult year, and I think you all know that, but all in all it has gone very well. I know the teachers are stressed out, but we’re continuing to do the best we can with the things that have been provided to us.”
After the results of the evaluation were presented last month, several questions and comments from the board were able to be released anonymously. Moseley addressed a specific question related to teacher professional development.
He said this year, because of the delayed start due to COVID-19, teachers received five days of training before school started and that safety training is done individually at both schools. CPR training is held only for coaches and certain other individuals, and all employees receive training for suicide, bullying awareness, child abuse and mandated reporting.
He also said there are medical trainings required for the nursing staff, and a few new elementary school teachers are still waiting on dates for letters training through a literacy program; the first round was too full for everyone required to take it, and another date is currently being scheduled by the state.
This year and looking into next year, the biggest area of training deals with PowerSchool, one of the leading K-12 education technology companies. Because the schools’ operating system will change over to one created by PowerSchool next year, Moseley said a few people have already been trained and are currently being trained in that program.
Schoology, specifically, falls under the web of what PowerSchool owns, a program teachers and parents alike have had to get familiar with quick this year.
“We all knew that was going to be huge, so I pushed it to teachers and administrators from the get go,” Moseley said. “Schoology is going to be part of your life whether we’re done with the pandemic or not. It blends with Powerschool when it rolls over from InformationNow.”
To help ease the transition, Moseley brought in PowerSchool technologists for a six-hour training just a few weeks ago.
“It’s a lot, and we keep (teachers) busier than they want to be I promise you,” Moseley said.
In the only other item of business, the board accepted a resignation from Ellis Daniels, a long-time employee of Elba Elementary School, and approved a recommendation to hire William Richardson as his replacement.
