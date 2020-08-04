Enterprise teachers returned to work on Monday and students are back in the classroom on Thursday for the first time since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools around the state to close and the rest of the school year was completed with students learning at home.

COVID is still with us, a top-of-mind concern for teachers and administrators with countless protocols and mandates geared around safety.

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said there is a “new normal” to a school routine. Students in the county and in Elba return to class next Monday.

“There’s going to be acclimation even if we had gone out in May because of mass spacing,” Killingsworth said. “The COVID part, that’s an acclimation period. The curriculum part is another part. They’ve been out five and a half months and they were in a routine.

“Well, the new routine is not the old routine. They’ve got to learn a new routine. We were working in groups at a table where kids would work together and solve problems and get the lesson. Now, it’s going to be like when I was in school, sitting in rows and facing the same direction. Because of the COVID world, we had to do that.”

An equal concern is student performance and proficiency after five months out of the classroom. Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught said the system will have screeners set up to help determine where students are early in the school year.

“We’ve got things in place to be able to determine where we think kids are,” Faught said. “That’ll help determine how we design out lessons.”

The first few weeks of a school year are always crucial. That is particularly true in 2020.

“Every day counts in school. We’re going to make the most of it, whatever that looks like,” Faught said. “Typically, the first few days of school teachers are going over protocols and procedures and making sure we’ve got the good information that we need on kids. They’re taking time to get to know the children so they can find different entry points to figure out how they learn.

“It’ll be time well spent. Every day we get with them matters. There will be a sense of urgency about addressing any learning gaps that have occurred since they’ve been out – and they will be present. You’re not away from a structured learning environment for that long without there being some learning gaps. While I have no doubt some of our students have been reading and trying to stimulate their minds, it’s not the same thing doing it on your own as in a classroom with a teacher.”

Enterprise’s school system estimates around 20 percent of students may start the school year learning remotely. Faught said the same screenings will be in place for those students, as well.

“They’re going to be getting everything that we can offer them to make it as close as we can to being there,” the superintendent said. “But there is no substitute for being there. We also understand why they’re not. We’re going to make the best of those situations. I worry about all of them – the ones who are coming in and the ones who are staying home – because we want the best for them.”

Enterprise City Schools Director of Elementary Instruction Dr. Teri Prim talked about the system’s enhanced methods of assessing students in reading and math. She said the reading and math program Istation and math-specific program Eureka Math will be used for assessments at different times in the school year and include progress monitoring in between.

“We have assessments in our reading program and our math program and using our beginning of the year assessments,” Prim said. “That will give us some indication of where we need to go and how much review is needed. Or maybe we need to support the standards of the previous grade level. We’re prepared to do those things. We’re all interested to see where our kids are at this point and what we need to do.”

She said the Istation reading assessment can create a learning path just for that individual student so it will be his or her needs.

She talked about the Eureka Math assessment that was designed just for this time.

“It was designed to do an assessment for each of the modules – we have several modules – that will let the teacher know what skills the student may not have that they need to be successful in that module,” Prim said. “It will also link them to the instruction or to the resources they need to address those gaps. That is actually coming out of our federal programs money. We’re very fortunate that we can do that.”

Prim noted the online learning children can and will be assessed just as the kids in the classroom will be.

“We’re putting a lot of responsibility on the parents, though. I hope the parents are up for this,” she said.

She also noted the importance of these first weeks of school – beyond safety protocols and beyond computer assessments.

“Just the social and emotional well-being of our students, too, is going to be something we need to address and take into consideration,” Prim said.

The list of potential headaches is extensive as this school year opens. Faught said he’s eager to get started.

“We’re not going to shrink from this challenge. We’re looking at it as an opportunity to get better,” he said. “I know on the back end of this we will have discovered some things we didn’t know about originally. It’s going to make us a better school system in the end.”

