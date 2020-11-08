Hayes named EHS Student of the Week

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognize EHS’s Student of the Week, Quentin Hayes.

Hayes is the son of Juan and Christina Hayes and is a junior at EHS. He plays basketball, runs track and is the quarterback for the Wildcat varsity football team.

Hayes said he’s enjoyed all of his teachers, but his favorite class so far has been psychology with Suzanne Taylor.

“She’s made the class extremely fun and enjoyable and has sparked my interest in the psychology field now,” he said.

He also said the pride everyone has for not only the school but the City of Enterprise as well is what he likes most about being a Wildcat.

When asked about what he likes to do in his spare time, which is probably limited being a three-sport athlete, Hayes said, “I like to spend time with my family and friends, and I enjoy playing sports. I have since I was a little kid.”

While he still has a year and a half left of high school, Hayes is already thinking about his future plans.

“Hopefully, I’ll earn an athletic scholarship to a college of my choice and further my academic and athletic career,” he said.

