Northside Methodist game moved to Saturday
Northside Methodist game moved to Saturday

  • Updated
NMA logo

Northside Methodist Academy’s scheduled football game for Friday night in Panama City against North Bay Haven has been moved to Saturday afternoon, according to school athletic director Mike Mordecai.

The Knights and North Bay Haven will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bozeman High School, said Mordecai.

Mordecai said North Bay Haven school officials said temperature checks will be made at the gate and all those who attend must wear some sort of face mask covering.

