Pinedale Elementary announces A-Honor Roll list for first 9-weeks

The following students at Pinedale Elementary School were placed on the A-Honor Roll list for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year:
First Grade
- Reagan Elizabeth Blaise
- Tyrelle Jason Caldwell
- Athena Marie Cass
- Braylin Ames Clark
- Andrew Miles Downing
- Zamire Cortez Foote
- Adam Mustufa Friederichs
- Mathew Gilmore
- Collin James Hayward
- Ella Jean Hodge
- Justus Isaac Judah
- Eybriam Jesue Melendez
- Feliciano Kasim Miller
- Emma Rayanna Mitchell
- Giuliana Elizabeth Padilla
- William Drake Reeves
- Molly Hamilton St Onge
- Olivia Marie Strickland
- Kooper David Thomas
- Scout Elizabeth Tillis
- Angelina Sebastian Tomas
- Endia Grace Wade
- Eden Elizabeth Waid
- Sebastian Harrison Warren
- Daniel Jackson Wever
- Lucas Alexander Willoughby
- Kadence Madeline Wright
- Weston Scott Wyrosdick
Second Grade
- Ivan Bernabe Raymundo
- Addison Lynn Bowdoin
- Pierce Murray Conners
- Sebastian Bennett Conners
- Seth Lawford Elliott
- Sadie Elise Hanss
- Khloe Elizabeth Kennedy
- Taevion Javaughn McGowan
- Peyton Alexander Mitchell
- Nash Marcel O'Neal
- Allison Grace Plant
- Zane Andrew Quincey
- Jacey Ann Reeves
- LesLee Louann Sikes
- Alyse Noelle Smith
- Baker Anthony Snell
- Jeremiah Ray Spann
- Paxton Gabriel Strick
- Ezra Clint Wade
- Daniel Lavon Williams
- Emily Katherine Wise
Third Grade
- Cristian Osvaldo Bernabe Raymundo
- Mason David Brown
- Abby Lauren Bruce
- Everett Andrew Calhoun
- Halen Starr Garcia
- Raven Glenn Grantham
- Madison Elizabeth Lawson
- Ryleigh Brooke Marler
- Sadie Lynn Alexandra McKinstry
- Tindol Sanford Mitchell
- Alexander Scott Nikes
- Makayla Hess Patton
- Carter Dimas Payan
- Rileigh Elizabeth Scarlett
- Easton Phillip Waid
- Ella Grace White
Fourth Grade
- Lainey Grace Alford
- Kallie Anne Bruce
- Yadira Castaneda
- Lillian Sophia Dominguez
- Victoria Rose Dominguez
- Elijah James Edgington
- David Johnathan Hicks
- Charli Rose Hodge
- Dakota Reese Kelley
- Lydia Marie Plant
- Easton Bradley Thornton
- Hudson Gauge Thornton
- Josue Manuel Trujillo
- Radek Hayes Votava
Fifth Grade
- Isabella Nichole Adkison
- Jordyn Grace Baughman-Farrington
- Mynor Robinio Bernabe Raymundo
- Kailyn Nicole Hudson
- Addison Michelle James
- Claire Maribel Jones
- Avery Elise Quincey
- Ansley N Reeves
- Aralyn Marie San Inocencio
- Nora Elizabeth St Onge
- Blaire Elizabeth Wade
- Reagan Nichole Wade
Sixth Grade
- Raven Lillie Brown
- Abagail Faith Joreski
- Reagan L Minks
- Brianna Estela Montiel
- Jordan Steele Schwegler
- Peyton Briley Walters
