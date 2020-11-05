 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinedale Elementary announces A-Honor Roll list for first 9-weeks
0 comments

Pinedale Elementary announces A-Honor Roll list for first 9-weeks

  • 0

The following students at Pinedale Elementary School were placed on the A-Honor Roll list for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year:

First Grade

  • Reagan Elizabeth Blaise
  • Tyrelle Jason Caldwell
  • Athena Marie Cass
  • Braylin Ames Clark
  • Andrew Miles Downing
  • Zamire Cortez Foote
  • Adam Mustufa Friederichs
  • Mathew Gilmore
  • Collin James Hayward
  • Ella Jean Hodge
  • Justus Isaac Judah
  • Eybriam Jesue Melendez
  • Feliciano Kasim Miller
  • Emma Rayanna Mitchell
  • Giuliana Elizabeth Padilla
  • William Drake Reeves
  • Molly Hamilton St Onge
  • Olivia Marie Strickland
  • Kooper David Thomas
  • Scout Elizabeth Tillis
  • Angelina Sebastian Tomas
  • Endia Grace Wade
  • Eden Elizabeth Waid
  • Sebastian Harrison Warren
  • Daniel Jackson Wever
  • Lucas Alexander Willoughby
  • Kadence Madeline Wright
  • Weston Scott Wyrosdick

Second Grade

  • Ivan Bernabe Raymundo
  • Addison Lynn Bowdoin
  • Pierce Murray Conners
  • Sebastian Bennett Conners
  • Seth Lawford Elliott
  • Sadie Elise Hanss
  • Khloe Elizabeth Kennedy
  • Taevion Javaughn McGowan
  • Peyton Alexander Mitchell
  • Nash Marcel O'Neal
  • Allison Grace Plant
  • Zane Andrew Quincey
  • Jacey Ann Reeves
  • LesLee Louann Sikes
  • Alyse Noelle Smith
  • Baker Anthony Snell
  • Jeremiah Ray Spann
  • Paxton Gabriel Strick
  • Ezra Clint Wade
  • Daniel Lavon Williams
  • Emily Katherine Wise

Third Grade

  • Cristian Osvaldo Bernabe Raymundo
  • Mason David Brown
  • Abby Lauren Bruce
  • Everett Andrew Calhoun
  • Halen Starr Garcia
  • Raven Glenn Grantham
  • Madison Elizabeth Lawson
  • Ryleigh Brooke Marler
  • Sadie Lynn Alexandra McKinstry
  • Tindol Sanford Mitchell
  • Alexander Scott Nikes
  • Makayla Hess Patton
  • Carter Dimas Payan
  • Rileigh Elizabeth Scarlett
  • Easton Phillip Waid
  • Ella Grace White

Fourth Grade

  • Lainey Grace Alford
  • Kallie Anne Bruce
  • Yadira Castaneda
  • Lillian Sophia Dominguez
  • Victoria Rose Dominguez
  • Elijah James Edgington
  • David Johnathan Hicks
  • Charli Rose Hodge
  • Dakota Reese Kelley
  • Lydia Marie Plant
  • Easton Bradley Thornton
  • Hudson Gauge Thornton
  • Josue Manuel Trujillo
  • Radek Hayes Votava

Fifth Grade

  • Isabella Nichole Adkison
  • Jordyn Grace Baughman-Farrington
  • Mynor Robinio Bernabe Raymundo
  • Kailyn Nicole Hudson
  • Addison Michelle James
  • Claire Maribel Jones
  • Avery Elise Quincey
  • Ansley N Reeves
  • Aralyn Marie San Inocencio
  • Nora Elizabeth St Onge
  • Blaire Elizabeth Wade
  • Reagan Nichole Wade

Sixth Grade

  • Raven Lillie Brown
  • Abagail Faith Joreski
  • Reagan L Minks
  • Brianna Estela Montiel
  • Jordan Steele Schwegler
  • Peyton Briley Walters
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert