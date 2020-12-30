What do New Year’s resolutions look like in a pandemic?

The year 2020 has been memorable, although it is safe to say that most people would prefer to forget it as soon as possible. As untraditional as this year has been for most, moving into a new year brings along traditions like resolution-making and goal-setting. While the world is trying to shift into 2021 and the pandemic still looms so heavily in our everyday lives, those traditions might look a little different this year.
Even the way we are celebrating this year looks different. Times Square will be closed to the public, but will still broadcast the ball drop, according to the New York Times. However, more locally, Dothan’s annual Peanut Drop has cancelled what would have been its fourth year due to COVID cutbacks. Many people are opting to stay in and celebrate at home, and that mindset will surely follow them into 2021 as the pandemic trudges on.
Emma Jacobs, a columnist from the Financial Times, said that 2021 will be the “new new normal,” meaning that while we have grown accustomed to the new normal that 2020 brought us, as vaccines come into play things will start to change once again. This could affect how you plan your endeavors for the New Year in a number of ways.
If 2020 taught us any lessons, perhaps one of the most important is that we are not completely in control of everything in our lives. Becoming accustomed to outside factors controlling where we could go and what we could do changed a lot of people’s daily routines. Though the expectations for vaccines allowing the world to return to something resembling normalcy are high, that still looks to be months away. Those who turned their homes into virtual offices and schools doubtlessly have a different idea of what they will be willing to take on in 2021 compared to previous years.
Many are suggesting that this is the year to cut yourself some slack on resolutions. In an article from PBS NewsHour, one source suggested creating a list of intentions rather than resolutions. Intentions tend to be positive, smaller, and easier to obtain whereas resolutions are commonly broad and hard to follow through.
Businesses that would normally benefit from New Year’s resolutions, like gyms, are still at the mercy of spikes in positive cases and hot spots. Whispers of possible shut downs in the near future still buzz, deterring many from including the typical “start a gym membership,” “eat and shop locally more often,” or “travel more.” People are hesitant to make long-term plans when so many requirements are up in the air for the foreseeable future, so for now making small goals that can lead to small celebrations may be beneficial not only to your life, but your sanity as well.