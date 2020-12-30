What do New Year’s resolutions look like in a pandemic?

If 2020 taught us any lessons, perhaps one of the most important is that we are not completely in control of everything in our lives. Becoming accustomed to outside factors controlling where we could go and what we could do changed a lot of people’s daily routines. Though the expectations for vaccines allowing the world to return to something resembling normalcy are high, that still looks to be months away. Those who turned their homes into virtual offices and schools doubtlessly have a different idea of what they will be willing to take on in 2021 compared to previous years.

Many are suggesting that this is the year to cut yourself some slack on resolutions. In an article from PBS NewsHour, one source suggested creating a list of intentions rather than resolutions. Intentions tend to be positive, smaller, and easier to obtain whereas resolutions are commonly broad and hard to follow through.

Businesses that would normally benefit from New Year’s resolutions, like gyms, are still at the mercy of spikes in positive cases and hot spots. Whispers of possible shut downs in the near future still buzz, deterring many from including the typical “start a gym membership,” “eat and shop locally more often,” or “travel more.” People are hesitant to make long-term plans when so many requirements are up in the air for the foreseeable future, so for now making small goals that can lead to small celebrations may be beneficial not only to your life, but your sanity as well.

