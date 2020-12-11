19U soccer wins second consecutive ARPA state; 14U finish third at State

The Eufaula Parks and Recreation 19U All-Star Soccer Team captured its second consecutive Alabama Parks and Recreation State Championship Saturday, Nov. 21 in Dothan at Northcutt Field.
For 12 players on the roster, this championship is their second consecutive ARPA 19U State Championship and third overall. Head coach Billy McClendon has now coached three EPR soccer teams to state championships, including the 16U title in 2017.
“We have had a great run the last few years, and with so many of the same players,” McClendon said. “I’ve been fortunate to be associated with such great young people. Everyone on this team, and every all-star team I’ve coached, has been made up of not just good soccer players, but even better people. This year is extra special because it is the last opportunity for so many to participate, including my son Chase.
“I also want to thank Eufaula Parks and Recreation for the opportunity to coach, and be a part of a great soccer program.”
Eufaula blasted the host team Dothan 12-0 in its opening round game. Lonnie Phillips led the way with four goals and Isaac Vernon also had the hat trick with three goals. James Odom and Juan Gutierrez both scored twice, while Job Rodriguez-Ku scored one goal.
The championship game against Prattville was a close contest throughout, and Eufaula trailed until James Odom’s goal knotted the game at 1-all in the second half. Eufaula eventually won the state title behind strong play in goal from keeper Ethan Vernon and goals from James Odom, Edgar Dimas, Julio Andres and Lonnie Phillips on penalty kicks.
“EPR has always been successful in the older age divisions of ARPA Soccer,” Eufaula Parks and Recreation Athletics Coordinator Scott Flowers said. “Our success is an example of the great young people coming up in the program who have developed soccer skills each and every year. All of these kids love soccer, and we are proud of the way they have always represented Eufaula and our department.”
Members of this year’s all-star state championship team are Julio Andres, Edgar Dimas, Kenzie Glover, Brando Gonzalez, Juan Gutierrez, Mark Hawthorne, Nathaniel “Scout” Kirkland, Deandre Largent, Fernando Mendez-Tum, Chase McClendon, James Odom, Savan Patel, Lonnie Phillips, Job Rodriguez-Ku, Connell Spurlock, Ethan Vernon, Isaac Vernon, Jeremy Valencia and manager Jenna Morris. The team was coached by Billy McClendon and his assistant Abdias Salas.
EPR 14U all-stars finish third at State
The Eufaula 14U all-star soccer team also competed in the ARPA State Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21 and 22 at Dothan’s Westgate Soccer Complex. Eufaula defeated Prattville on Saturday 5-2 in its opening game. The leading goal scorer for Eufaula was Mario Martinez with three goals, and Luis Gutierrez and Marcos Gomez scored one goal each.
Eufaula had a quick turn-around later Saturday afternoon and lost an evenly matched game to eventual state champion Boaz 3-2. Martinez and Gutierrez each scored for Eufaula, while Gray Mitchell was solid in goal. On Sunday, Dothan defeated Eufaula 3-1. Gutierrez scored for Eufaula, and Mitchell kept the EPR all-stars close with his play as goalkeeper.
Members of the Eufaula 14U all-star team are Joshua Beatty, Phin Coates, Maurico Collazo, Maximo Cornejo, Luis Gutierrez, Evan Fant, Marcos Gomez, Zach Hawkins, Tyler Jackson, Mario Martinez, Caleb Medina, Gray Mitchell, Nehemias Salas, Rand Salter, Rooty Ward and Cooper Wingate. The coaches for the Eufaula team are head coach Jesus Gutierrez and assistant Jorge Medina. The team Manager is Taylor Washington.
