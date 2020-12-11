19U soccer wins second consecutive ARPA state; 14U finish third at State

The Eufaula Parks and Recreation 19U All-Star Soccer Team captured its second consecutive Alabama Parks and Recreation State Championship Saturday, Nov. 21 in Dothan at Northcutt Field.

For 12 players on the roster, this championship is their second consecutive ARPA 19U State Championship and third overall. Head coach Billy McClendon has now coached three EPR soccer teams to state championships, including the 16U title in 2017.

“We have had a great run the last few years, and with so many of the same players,” McClendon said. “I’ve been fortunate to be associated with such great young people. Everyone on this team, and every all-star team I’ve coached, has been made up of not just good soccer players, but even better people. This year is extra special because it is the last opportunity for so many to participate, including my son Chase.

“I also want to thank Eufaula Parks and Recreation for the opportunity to coach, and be a part of a great soccer program.”

Eufaula blasted the host team Dothan 12-0 in its opening round game. Lonnie Phillips led the way with four goals and Isaac Vernon also had the hat trick with three goals. James Odom and Juan Gutierrez both scored twice, while Job Rodriguez-Ku scored one goal.