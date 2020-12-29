Abbeville duo, PLAS star named finalists for ASWA football awards

The honors keep coming in for state runner-up Abbeville and state champion Pike Liberal Arts.

Two Abbeville players – Martavious Glanton and Rico Dozier – along with Pike Liberal Arts’ Mayes White have each been named a finalist for state player of the year honors in their respective classes by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The ASWA released its list of back and lineman finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classes as well in the AISA Tuesday night. All the finalists were a first-team all-state selection. The all-state team was announced last week.

Glanton, a senior quarterback/defensive back, is one of three finalists for the Class 2A Back of the Year award, while Dozier, a senior linebacker, was named a finalist for 2A Lineman of the Year. Lineman of the Year honors encompasses linebackers in addition to offensive and defensive lineman.

White, a senior quarterback/defensive back, is one of three finalists for the AISA Back of the Year award.

Glanton and Dozier helped Abbeville finish 12-2 and reach the Class 2A state finals, while White helped the Patriots win the AISA Class AAA state title and earn a 10-2 record.