Abbeville duo, PLAS star named finalists for ASWA football awards

The honors keep coming in for state runner-up Abbeville and state champion Pike Liberal Arts.
Two Abbeville players – Martavious Glanton and Rico Dozier – along with Pike Liberal Arts’ Mayes White have each been named a finalist for state player of the year honors in their respective classes by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The ASWA released its list of back and lineman finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classes as well in the AISA Tuesday night. All the finalists were a first-team all-state selection. The all-state team was announced last week.
Glanton, a senior quarterback/defensive back, is one of three finalists for the Class 2A Back of the Year award, while Dozier, a senior linebacker, was named a finalist for 2A Lineman of the Year. Lineman of the Year honors encompasses linebackers in addition to offensive and defensive lineman.
White, a senior quarterback/defensive back, is one of three finalists for the AISA Back of the Year award.
Glanton and Dozier helped Abbeville finish 12-2 and reach the Class 2A state finals, while White helped the Patriots win the AISA Class AAA state title and earn a 10-2 record.
Glanton, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior, directed Abbeville’s offense to 39.1 points a game, accounting for 2,208 yards and 32 touchdowns in rushing and passing. He threw for 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,149 yards and 16 scores. He also earned 275 yards off 21 punt returns.
The other Class 2A Back of the Year finalists are senior running backs Peyton Higgins of state champion Mars Hill Bible and Kelston Fikes of state semifinalist Leroy. Higgins has signed to play at Troy University and Fikes has signed with Murray State.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Dozier dominated coming up the middle, using his quickness to earn 136 tackles, including 36 for losses, and also earning one interception from his linebacker position for the Jackets.
The other 2A Lineman of the Year finalists are junior defensive lineman Caden Story of Lanett and senior linebacker Luke Welsh of Spring Garden.
Pike Liberal Arts’ White threw for 2,471 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,357 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, while intercepting six passes and earning 41 tackles on defense. White, who signed a baseball scholarship to Florida State, directed an offense that averaged 37.0 points a game.
Joining White as an AISA Back of the Year finalist are senior quarterback Payton Allen of Class AA state champion Chambers Academy and junior quarterback Landon Sims of Class AA state runner-up Escambia Academy.
The ASWA has not released a date yet for when each class back and lineman winner will be announced.