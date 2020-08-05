Adams Column

Is baseball down with two outs?
On Monday, March 16, at New Brockton High School’s baseball/softball complex moments before the Gamecocks were to play Luverne High, then-NBHS baseball coach Will Hulsey asked your scribe, “What if this is the last baseball game you’ll ever see?”
For close to 130 days after that Monday’s NBHS win, baseball seen in the House of Adams included reruns of 2019 Atlanta Braves games and replays from other MLB games, some dating back 30 years.
Only sure thing is we don’t know what lies ahead in sports the rest of 2020, but one thing’s certain, your favorite college and professional teams have found ways to get fans’ money even when we can’t attend games.
It didn’t take many days for major colleges/universities and professional teams in all sports to start selling COVID-19 masks in vivid team colors.
We’re still waiting to see when team sports, even NASCAR, begin letting fans into arenas and tracks in typical numbers.
Fear not if you’d planned on attending games. You can, regardless of what you may have been led to believe. Sorta.
If you’ve been watching MLB games, you’ve no doubt noticed cut-outs of fans/pets sprinkled about stadiums, many in the very spots where fans’ season tickets are. Our Atlanta Braves are now allowing fans to upload photos/selfies of themselves and their pets decked out in Braves attire to have their cutout likenesses seated inside Truist Park. Cutouts are $50 ($25 for A-List members) apiece. Hurry, seats are scarce and something like 50 games are all that are left and half of them are road games.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 75 professional athletes had opted out of this season due to COVID-19; included in the total from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, NFL and MLB, was Atlanta pitcher Felix Hernandez. Outfielder Nick Markakis, who’d shut down, has decided to play in 2020.
Monday night, Braves pitcher Mike Soroka tore an Achilles tendon and is done for the rest of the season. If there is a rest of this season.
Sports and almost every other facet of life ain’t been much fun lately, but we might as well grin and bear it, mask up when we get out of the house and be careful.
While isolated, we can wonder if Atlanta’s big-time starting pitcher acquisition, Cole Hamels, will come off the 45-day injured list if this season extends into a month with an “R” in it. And we can crunch the numbers on the contract the Dodgers handed Mookie Betts, a 12-year, $365 million extension,” speculating that the 2021 season will likely be cut short, too, because the collective bargaining agreement between MLB team owners and the MLB Players Association is up for renewal and a strike has been looming the last two seasons.
Last month as Toronto’s Blue Jays were hunting somewhere to play home games since the Canadian government won’t allow Americans to cross the border, the thought of using the New Brockton diamond arose in the House of Adams
Since fans aren’t allowed, lack of 55,000 seats wouldn’t be a problem; the field’s as nice as most any.
Finally, spending time in the HoA figuring out what the old baseball saying, “You never want to make the first or third out at third base” has against the second out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!