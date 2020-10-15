Alabama continues to work with Saban sidelined at home

"The first thing I do on Thursday mornings is watch the defense’s practice, then we get into two-point plays, then I watch what we did against each other with the offense, then I’m gonna watch the offensive practice and then I’ll watch special teams. I usually do a little write-up for two-minute and two-point plays for the team. I’ll do those things exactly like I always do it.”

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former head coach at both Washington and USC, will take on additional responsibilities in Saban’s in-person absence. Saban was hesitant to assign gameday duties to any coaches, given more positive tests could come at any point.

If Sarkisian is to serve as a head coach, he will keep his duties as the offensive playcaller. Saban said the staff developed contingency plans to replace any of them in the event they have to miss a game; safeties coach Charles Kelly, for instance, missed the Missouri game, with analyst Mike Stoops taking over many of his responsibilities.

As it relates to the team preparing for the Georgia game without his physical presence, Saban said the team has handled its share of adversity and can handle this, too.